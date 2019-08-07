Montreal police search for suspect in alleged verbal assault

Montreal police are looking for a man who allegedly verbally harassed an Arabic-speaking woman and her child last month.

Police are asking the public to help identify the alleged suspect and report all other incidences of harassment or additional information.

In a tweet Tuesday, police said they are are still investigating the incident and posted a photo of the alleged suspect.

“If you have been a victim of this man or you recognize him, we invite you to visit your PDQ or contact Info-Crime Montréal,” said police.

On July 23, a woman was walking her with her daughter outside a daycare on St-Laurent Boulevard in Ahunstic when a man allegedly confronted her about speaking Arabic.

“He was asking me why I was speaking that language,” said the victim, who chose to go by the name of Anais for safety reasons. “He told me I should go back to where I belong.”

At the time, Anais said she was worried, especially for her daughter who was frightened.

A video of the incident was posted on Facebook by a witness and it quickly went viral. The video captured a man yelling “slut” at Anais before bending down to her daughter yelling, “Ask your mother if I can have sex with her.”

— With files from Global News’ Amanda Jelowicki