Montreal police search for suspect in alleged verbal assault

Montreal police are looking for a man who allegedly verbally harassed an Arabic-speaking woman and her child last month.
Police are asking the public to help identify the alleged suspect and report all other incidences of harassment or additional information.
READ MORE: Muslim woman alleges verbal assault on Montreal street: ‘It was pretty scary’
In a tweet Tuesday, police said they are are still investigating the incident and posted a photo of the alleged suspect.
“If you have been a victim of this man or you recognize him, we invite you to visit your PDQ or contact Info-Crime Montréal,” said police.
On July 23, a woman was walking her with her daughter outside a daycare on St-Laurent Boulevard in Ahunstic when a man allegedly confronted her about speaking Arabic.
“He was asking me why I was speaking that language,” said the victim, who chose to go by the name of Anais for safety reasons. “He told me I should go back to where I belong.”
READ MORE: Montreal woman says man tried to rip off her niqab
At the time, Anais said she was worried, especially for her daughter who was frightened.
A video of the incident was posted on Facebook by a witness and it quickly went viral. The video captured a man yelling “slut” at Anais before bending down to her daughter yelling, “Ask your mother if I can have sex with her.”
— With files from Global News’ Amanda Jelowicki
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.