Canada election: Edmonton Manning

Located in the far northeast corner of Alberta’s capital, Edmonton Manning is bordered by Fort Saskatchewan in the northeast, Sherwood Park in the southeast, the corner of 66 Street and Fort Road in the southwest and CFB Edmonton in the northwest.

A new riding as of 2015, Edmonton Manning was made up of parts of the Edmonton East, Edmonton-Sherwood Park and Edmonton-St. Alberta ridings.

Ziad Aboultaif of the Conservative Party of Canada was voted in as the inaugural member of parliament for the new riding in 2015 and received nearly double the votes of the other candidates. Aboultaif, a Lebanese-Canadian, serves on the parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs and international development, and was previously a business owner in Edmonton.

Candidates

Conservative Party: Ziad Aboultaif (Incumbent)

Green Party: TBD

Liberal Party: Kamal Kadri

NDP: TBD

PPC: Daniel Summers

CHP: Pamela Phiri

Population (2016 census data): 121,048