Live in the Okanagan: bands flood the Okanagan to fill the valley with music
It’s time to gear up and get ready for another amazing weekend in the Okanagan Valley.
There will be several bands flooding the valley this week and next week for festivals, so support your local bands any chance you can get for the rest of this month.
Need a little more information about a particular show? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.
Salmon Arm
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Jessica Stuart Few at Salmon Arm Marine Park
- Scheduled 6:35 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 15
Salmon Arm Roots & Blues Festival at 490 5th Avenue
- Full schedule at rootsandblues.ca
Super Crawl Pre-Festival for Salmon Arm Roots & Blues Festival at various locations
- Full schedule at http://www.schedule.rootsandblues.ca
Armstrong
Friday, Aug. 9
Olivia Penalva at Memorial Park
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 10
CJ Bissett at The Wild Oak Cafe
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Enderby
Friday, Aug. 9
Tony Koenen, Angela Bonten and Jim Rhindress at Little City Merchant
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Tickets are available at the door
Saturday, Aug. 10
Origami Army at The Small Axe Bistro
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 15
MNGWA at Lorenzo’s Cafe
- Scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
Vernon
Friday, Aug. 9
The Pudding Chômeur and Local Smoke at Record City
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Tickets are available at the door
Young’uns at The Kal
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 1:30 am.
- Tickets are available at the door
Justin Moor at The BX Press
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Tickets are available at the-bx-press-inc.square.site
The Keys at The Longhorn Pub
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Jeff Piatelli at Match Eatery & Public House
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 11:50 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 10
Jeff Piatelli at Match Eatery & Public House
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 11:50 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 15
MACE at the Civic Plaza
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Lake Country
Friday, Aug. 9
Melissa Livingstone at Blind Tiger Vineyard
- Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 10
Fine Tuned and Kaela Morazain at Swalwell Park
- Scheduled 6:45 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Jim Byrnes at Ex Nihilo Vineyards \
- Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 11
Winnie Brave at Blind Tiger Vineyards
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Tickets available at eventbrite.ca
Kelowna
Friday, Aug. 9
Viper Central at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Tickets available at eventbrite.ca
Rock the Lake at Prospera Place
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Tickets available at selectyourtickets.com
Heatwave at Kerry Park
- Scheduled 9:45 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
DJ Invizible and Bridge Hill at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub
- Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Tandem Yan at The Marmalade Cat Cafe
- Scheduled 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Songs of the Southern Belles at The Vibrant Vine
- Scheduled 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Tickets available at showpass.com
Supercrush, Woolworm and Drag at Muninn’s Post
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Tickets available at the door
William Prince and Teigen Gayse at the OK Corral Cabaret
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
- Tickets available at kelownatickets.com
Jon Bos at O’Flannigan’s Pub
- Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
The Feels at The Blue Gator
- Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Saturday, Aug. 10
Sunset Fiesta at Lake Okanagan Resort
- Scheduled 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Tickets available at eventbrite.ca
Arcana Kings at Fernando’s Pub
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Rock the Lake at Prospera Place
- Scheduled 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Tickets available at selectyourtickets.com
Double Shart at The Grateful Fed
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Down the Lees and In Search of Sasquatch at Milkcrate Records
- Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Jon Bos at O’Flannigan’s Pub
- Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Mr. M at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub
- Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 am.
- Tickets available at the door
- Black Cat Soul Duo at The Vibrant Vine
- Scheduled 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 11
Rock the Lake at Prospera Place
- Scheduled 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Tickets available at selectyourtickets.com
Western Jaguar and David the Comic at Milkcrate Records
- Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The Tree Huggers at The Vibrant Vine
Scheduled 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
Story House Bluegrass Band at Snedden House Concerts
- Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Tickets available at sneddenhouseconcerts.com
Wednesday, Aug. 14
MNGWA at Waterfront Park
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Jessica Lee at The Marmalade Cat Cafe
- Scheduled 6:45 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 15
Tracy Lynn at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Tickets available at eventbrite.ca
The Giving Shapes at Milkcrate Records
- Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Tickets available at milkcrate.ca
Petric and the Hillside Outlaws at Match Eatery & Public House
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Poppa dawg at The Blue Gator
- Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
West Kelowna
Friday, Aug. 9
Apollo Suns at the Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre
Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
13 Broken Bones at Whiski Jacks
Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Saturday, Aug. 10
13 Broken Bones at Whiski Jacks
Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Peachland
Saturday, Aug. 10
Puttin’ On The Foil at Edgewater Bar and Grill
Scheduled 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Summerland
Dirty Laundry Vineyard
Tickets available at exploretock.com
Friday, Aug. 9
Moni Funk at Dirty Laundry Vineyard
Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Tickets available at exploretock.com
Saturday, Aug. 10
The Creeks at Dirty Laundry Vineyard
- Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Tickets available at exploretock.com
Niki Martinus Project at Thornhaven Estates Winery
- Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The Apple & The Tree at Lunessence Winery and Vineyard
- Scheduled 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 11
Lori Grant and Wayne Llewellyn at Thornhaven Estates Winery
- Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Tickets available at thornhaven.com
Moni and Dale at Back Door Winery
- Scheduled 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 15
Brent Tyler at Okanagan Crush Pad
- Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Tickets available at okanagancrushpad.com
Penticton
Friday, Aug. 9
Live Music at Penticton Peach Festival
- Check the schedule for details pentictonpeachfest.com
Saturday, Aug. 10
Aidan Mayes at Slackwater Brewing
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Triple Shot of Classic Rock at Penticton Peach Festival
- Scheduled 4:15 p.m. to 7:05 p.m.
Live Music at Penticton Peach Festival
- Check the schedule for details pentictonpeachfest.com
The Timbre Wolves at The Naramata Pub
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Three Scotch In at Tug’s TapHouse
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Sunday, Aug. 11
Aaron Spohr at Bench 1775 Winery
- Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m,
- Tickets available at bench1775.com
Live Music at Penticton Peach Festival
- Check the schedule for details pentictonpeachfest.com
Thursday, Aug. 15
Qristina & Quinn Bachand at The Dream Cafe
- Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca
Oliver
Friday, Aug. 9
Puttin’ On The Foil at Murphy’s Fiesta Bar and Grill
- Scheduled to start at 9 p.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Saturday, Aug. 10
Naomi Shore at Firehall Brewery
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The Blueshounds at Ye Olde Welcome Inn
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Rick Van Camp and Laurie Hudson at Quinta Ferreira Estate Winery
- Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
