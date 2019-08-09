Live in the Okanagan: bands flood the Okanagan to fill the valley with music

It’s time to gear up and get ready for another amazing weekend in the Okanagan Valley.

There will be several bands flooding the valley this week and next week for festivals, so support your local bands any chance you can get for the rest of this month.

Need a little more information about a particular show? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.

Salmon Arm

Wednesday, Aug. 14

Jessica Stuart Few at Salmon Arm Marine Park

Scheduled 6:35 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 15

Salmon Arm Roots & Blues Festival at 490 5th Avenue

Full schedule at rootsandblues.ca

Super Crawl Pre-Festival for Salmon Arm Roots & Blues Festival at various locations

Full schedule at http://www.schedule.rootsandblues.ca

Armstrong

Friday, Aug. 9

Olivia Penalva at Memorial Park

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 10

CJ Bissett at The Wild Oak Cafe

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Enderby

Friday, Aug. 9

Tony Koenen, Angela Bonten and Jim Rhindress at Little City Merchant

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets are available at the door

Saturday, Aug. 10

Origami Army at The Small Axe Bistro

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 15

MNGWA at Lorenzo’s Cafe

Scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Vernon

Friday, Aug. 9

The Pudding Chômeur and Local Smoke at Record City

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets are available at the door

Young’uns at The Kal

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 1:30 am.

Tickets are available at the door

Justin Moor at The BX Press

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets are available at the-bx-press-inc.square.site

The Keys at The Longhorn Pub

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Jeff Piatelli at Match Eatery & Public House

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 11:50 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 10

Jeff Piatelli at Match Eatery & Public House

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 11:50 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 15

MACE at the Civic Plaza

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lake Country

Friday, Aug. 9

Melissa Livingstone at Blind Tiger Vineyard

Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 10

Fine Tuned and Kaela Morazain at Swalwell Park

Scheduled 6:45 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Jim Byrnes at Ex Nihilo Vineyards \

Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 11

Winnie Brave at Blind Tiger Vineyards

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

Kelowna

Friday, Aug. 9

Viper Central at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

Rock the Lake at Prospera Place

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets available at selectyourtickets.com

Heatwave at Kerry Park

Scheduled 9:45 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

DJ Invizible and Bridge Hill at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub

Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Tandem Yan at The Marmalade Cat Cafe

Scheduled 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Songs of the Southern Belles at The Vibrant Vine

Scheduled 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tickets available at showpass.com

Supercrush, Woolworm and Drag at Muninn’s Post

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at the door

William Prince and Teigen Gayse at the OK Corral Cabaret

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Tickets available at kelownatickets.com

Jon Bos at O’Flannigan’s Pub

Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

The Feels at The Blue Gator

Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Saturday, Aug. 10

Sunset Fiesta at Lake Okanagan Resort

Scheduled 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

Arcana Kings at Fernando’s Pub

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Tickets available at the door

Rock the Lake at Prospera Place

Scheduled 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets available at selectyourtickets.com

Double Shart at The Grateful Fed

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Down the Lees and In Search of Sasquatch at Milkcrate Records

Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Jon Bos at O’Flannigan’s Pub

Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Mr. M at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub

Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 am.

Tickets available at the door

Black Cat Soul Duo at The Vibrant Vine

Scheduled 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 11

Rock the Lake at Prospera Place

Scheduled 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets available at selectyourtickets.com

Western Jaguar and David the Comic at Milkcrate Records

Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Tree Huggers at The Vibrant Vine

Scheduled 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 13

Story House Bluegrass Band at Snedden House Concerts

Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets available at sneddenhouseconcerts.com

Wednesday, Aug. 14

MNGWA at Waterfront Park

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Jessica Lee at The Marmalade Cat Cafe

Scheduled 6:45 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 15

Tracy Lynn at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

The Giving Shapes at Milkcrate Records

Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets available at milkcrate.ca

Petric and the Hillside Outlaws at Match Eatery & Public House

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Poppa dawg at The Blue Gator

Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

West Kelowna

Friday, Aug. 9

Apollo Suns at the Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre

Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

13 Broken Bones at Whiski Jacks

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 10

13 Broken Bones at Whiski Jacks

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Peachland

Saturday, Aug. 10

Puttin’ On The Foil at Edgewater Bar and Grill

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Summerland

Dirty Laundry Vineyard

Tickets available at exploretock.com

Friday, Aug. 9

Moni Funk at Dirty Laundry Vineyard

Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets available at exploretock.com

Saturday, Aug. 10

The Creeks at Dirty Laundry Vineyard

Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets available at exploretock.com

Niki Martinus Project at Thornhaven Estates Winery

Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Apple & The Tree at Lunessence Winery and Vineyard

Scheduled 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 11

Lori Grant and Wayne Llewellyn at Thornhaven Estates Winery

Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets available at thornhaven.com

Moni and Dale at Back Door Winery

Scheduled 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 15

Brent Tyler at Okanagan Crush Pad

Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets available at okanagancrushpad.com

Penticton

Friday, Aug. 9

Live Music at Penticton Peach Festival

Check the schedule for details pentictonpeachfest.com

Saturday, Aug. 10

Aidan Mayes at Slackwater Brewing

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Triple Shot of Classic Rock at Penticton Peach Festival

Scheduled 4:15 p.m. to 7:05 p.m.

Live Music at Penticton Peach Festival

Check the schedule for details pentictonpeachfest.com

The Timbre Wolves at The Naramata Pub

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Three Scotch In at Tug’s TapHouse

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Tickets available at the door

Sunday, Aug. 11

Aaron Spohr at Bench 1775 Winery

Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m,

Tickets available at bench1775.com

Live Music at Penticton Peach Festival

Check the schedule for details pentictonpeachfest.com

Thursday, Aug. 15

Qristina & Quinn Bachand at The Dream Cafe

Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca

Oliver

Friday, Aug. 9

Puttin’ On The Foil at Murphy’s Fiesta Bar and Grill

Scheduled to start at 9 p.m.

Tickets available at the door

Saturday, Aug. 10

Naomi Shore at Firehall Brewery

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Blueshounds at Ye Olde Welcome Inn

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Rick Van Camp and Laurie Hudson at Quinta Ferreira Estate Winery

Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.