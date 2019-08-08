1 arrested, 1 at large following alleged break-in, hit-and-run in Barrie: police

A man has been arrested and charged, while a woman is at large following a reported break-in at a home in Barrie, where the suspects stole two vehicles and then fled the scene following a motor vehicle collision, police say.

Officers say they were called to a home on Pinecliff Crescent early Tuesday morning in response to a report of a break-in that occurred overnight.

According to police, two vehicles and personal property was obtained during the break-in.

On Wednesday night, an officer was on patrol on Essa Road when he observed one of the vehicles that was reported stolen, police say.

A traffic stop was initiated, but as the officer approached the car, it drove off at a high rate of speed on Essa Road toward Highway 400, officers add.

As police approached the intersection of Essa Road and Bryne Drive, they saw that a significant collision had taken place, officer say.

According to police, the car that fled struck another vehicle that was towing a small utility trailer, causing it to implode and damage a number of other nearby vehicles.

No injuries were reported as a result of the collision, police say.

The stolen vehicle fled the scene of the accident, police say, and was later found abandoned near the Highway 400 off ramp.

Officers say a male driver and female passenger reportedly fled on foot.

Police arrested the man at a nearby grocery store, but the woman is still at large.

The 20-year-old man has been charged with fleeing from police, dangerous operation of a vehicle, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, two counts of failure to comply with a recognizance and two counts of failure to comply with probation, police say.

The male suspect is also wanted by two other Ontario police services for unrelated matters within those communities, officers add.

The accused man is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on Thursday.

Police say anyone with information on the woman’s identity can contact Sgt. Moore of the Barrie Police Investigative Services at 705-725-7025, ext. 2765, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

