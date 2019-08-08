Police searching for suspect after alleged theft of lottery tickets in Barrie

Officers are searching for a male suspect after he stole a tray of lottery tickets from a Circle K in Barrie on Wednesday, police say.

After entering the convenience store at 555 Mapleview Dr. W., the man selected a bag of milk from the fridge and brought it to the counter, as though he intended to buy it, police say.

Before the clerk made their way to the counter, the man reached over, grabbed the tray full of lottery tickets and fled, officers add.

The male suspect is described to be between 25 and 35 years old, between 140 and 160 pounds, with a thin build, light brown hair and facial hair, police say.

According to officers, the man was wearing a white baseball cap with a red brim and the letter B in black writing, a black T-shirt with white writing, blue jeans, and black and white skateboarding shoes

Officers say anyone with information can contact Det. Const. B. Carleton of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2549 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

