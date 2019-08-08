Cornwall man charged with weapons, property offences in Tiny Township: OPP

A 30-year-old Cornwall man is facing 19 charges after two separate incidents in Tiny Township, Ont., OPP say.

Last Friday afternoon, Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded to a report from a residence on Tiny Beaches Road North, near Ishpiming Beach, police say.

READ MORE: Cyclist dies after crashing into a tree in The Blue Mountains, OPP say

The caller had encountered an unknown male trespasser, who had threatened them with a sharp-edged weapon, officers add.

OPP found the male suspect offshore in front of the caller’s home in a blue kayak as he was fleeing from the scene, police say.

Officers then arrested the man on Nottawasaga Bay, OPP add.

READ MORE: 2 Toronto area men wanted for attempted murder after stabbing in Barrie, police say

As a result of the incident, Steven Paul Savage is facing 10 charges under the Criminal Code and three charges under the Canada Shipping Act.

The accused was held for custody for a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie.

While Savage was in custody, officers were dispatched to another Tiny Township residence on Saturday afternoon after a caller reported a break-in and a theft, police say.

The caller alleged that an unknown person had entered their cottage between last Thursday and Friday, police say.

READ MORE: Barrie police searching for suspect following reported Shoppers Drug Mart theft

By using surveillance footage and information from the first incident, police say they identified the suspect in the second incident as being the same individual.

Savage is now facing six additional charges and is in custody, police say.

He will have a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie for the second incident on Friday, OPP add.

Officers say anyone who observed suspicious activity or who may have been a victim of a property-related crime between last Thursday and Saturday in the Cedar Point to Lafontaine Beach area can contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

WATCH: Toronto police release pictures of suspects in alleged dog theft