Saskatchewan weather outlook: brief warm-up on the way

Wednesday

3 C was where Saskatoon started the day on Wednesday with the mercury dipping back to a chilly 5 C start in Regina under a mix of sun and cloud in both cities.

After returning to the mid-teens during the morning, mostly sunny skies kicked back into both cities with an afternoon high in the low 20s.

Wednesday night

Temperatures plummet back into mid-single digits Wednesday night with mostly clear skies sticking around all night.

Thursday

Sunshine will be back Thursday morning thanks to high pressure that will push out of the province during the day, allowing clouds to return in the afternoon with a slight chance of sprinkles in Saskatoon in the evening.

Daytime highs will rebound into the mid-20s in both cities during the day.

Friday

The first week of August will finish off on a partly-to-mostly sunny note in Saskatoon and Regina with a chance of late day showers in the Saskatoon area.

Afternoon highs in the upper 20s are expected in both cities.

Weekend Outlook

Rain is expected to reach the Regina area on Saturday with some clouds around Saskatoon that will linger into Sunday in both cities as daytime highs drop into the high teens or low 20s.

