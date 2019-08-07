Edmonton Eskimos name Chris Presson as new president and CEO

The Edmonton Eskimos have named Chris Presson as the club’s new president and CEO, the team announced on Wednesday.

Touting more than 30 years of sports management experience, Presson has spent the last five years as president of the Arizona Rattlers in the Indoor Football League while also serving as president of the NBA Phoenix Suns’ development team, the Northern Arizona Suns.

READ MORE: Eskimos get kick returner Christion Jones in deal with Roughriders

He’s been involved in management of hockey and baseball teams as well, the Eskimos said.

“Chris’ background and experience stood out among the very talented candidates and it became clear to us that he was the right person to lead the Eskimos. We could not be happier to have him join our organization,” says Eskimos Board Chair Janice Agrios.

BREAKING: We welcome Chris Presson as the club’s new president and CEO. His term will begin on Sept. 1, 2019 Full details 👇 🖥️: https://t.co/R88pDoOL1n pic.twitter.com/cYQIV1cDr2 — Edmonton Eskimos (@EdmontonEsks) August 7, 2019

Presson was also part of the Indoor Football League’s executive committee and the Phoenix Suns committee and is a past chair of the Indoor Football League Expansion Committee.

READ MORE: Edmonton Eskimos president and CEO Len Rhodes not seeking another term

“I’m honoured to lead such a great organization in such a great city, within such a tradition rich-league,” Presson said.

“An opportunity like this does not come along very often and I recognize that. My family and I are looking forward to contributing to the community and embracing The Eskimo way.”

The hunt for a new president began in February when Len Rhodes announced he was stepping down.

Just over a week later, it was revealed that Rhodes was running for the United Conservative Party in the Edmonton-Meadows riding. Rhodes did not win a seat in the April election.

READ MORE: Former Eskimos boss Len Rhodes running for UCP in Edmonton-Meadows

Presson will start as Eskimos president and CEO on Sept. 1.