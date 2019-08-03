Sports
August 3, 2019 10:29 pm

Edmonton Eskimos drop Saturday night nailbiter to Stampeders 24-18

By The Canadian Press

Edmonton Eskimos' Natey Adjei, left, is upended by Calgary Stampeders' Tre Roberson during second half CFL football action in Calgary, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
A A

The Calgary Stampeders moved into a tie for first in the CFL’s West Division with a 24-18 win over the visiting Edmonton Eskimos on Saturday.

Calgary pulled even with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at 5-2, while Edmonton fell to 4-3.

Terry Williams scored for Calgary on a 103-yard kick return, Eric Rogers had a touchdown catch, while Rene Paredes kicked four field goals, including three from over 40 yards.

Ricky Collins Jr. caught a pair of touchdown passes for the Eskimos and Sean Whyte contributed a field goal.

The Stampeders have a short week before facing the Bombers in Winnipeg on Thursday.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Alberta
Battle of Alberta
Calgary
Edmonton
Edmonton Eskimos
Eskimos
Esks
yeg
yyc

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.