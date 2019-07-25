Canada
July 25, 2019 9:00 pm

Second down: Global News All In documents Edmonton Eskimos game-day experience

By Sports Anchor  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: The 2018 edition of Global News All In. We're doing it again this year.

Global Edmonton, with the help of the Edmonton Eskimos and their fans, is producing another documentary on the game-day experience at an upcoming Eskimos game at Commonwealth Stadium.

Once again, we’re asking fans to post videos and pictures of their game-day experience to social media, using the hashtags #GNALLIN or #ONEEMPIRE.

We will use the media to produce a 30-minute documentary called Global News All In.

Last year, there were several hundred videos and pictures to sort through.

READ MORE: Global News All In: Watch the Edmonton Eskimos game-day experience from the fans’ perspective

This year, the featured game will be the Labour Day rematch with the Calgary Stampeders, on Saturday Sept. 7. There are also plans to incorporate elements from the Labour Day game, which is on Monday Sept. 2 in Calgary.

Contribution from Eskimos fans is key, as we can’t do the documentary without them.

The 30-minute documentary will air on Global Edmonton on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 5 p.m. MT.

