Edmonton Eskimos hope new acquisition Christion Jones will stabilize return game

The Edmonton Eskimos returned to the practice field on Tuesday and were joined by their latest acquisition.

On Monday, the Eskimos traded for kick-returner Christion Jones from the Saskatchewan Roughriders in exchange for receiver Kenny Stafford.

Over his three-year CFL career, Jones has recorded a 13.4-yard punt return average and has scored three touchdowns. Jones is coming off a knee injury but head coach Jason Maas feels Jones still has plenty of burst left in him.

“We’ve seen what Christion has done in the past in this league and we’ve seen what he’s capable of,” Maas said.

“You hope coming into a new building and wanting to impress people… wanting to make a mark… we need that right now. There’s an opportunity and a need in that department so we hope he comes in and does his job.”

Jones has only played three games this season and hasn’t seen action since Canada Day against the Toronto Argonauts. Jones says his knee injury has been behind him for awhile and sensed a change of scenery was coming and it was something he wanted to have happen.

“To be quite honest, I was on the verge of going into Coach (Craig) Dickenson’s office.

“I guess we were on the same page because that was the same moment he called me on and told me that he was trading me here.”

Martese Jackson is expected to be out of action for some time with an upper-body injury. His average over the last two games has been 5.7 yards on punt returns after averaging 15 yards in the previous two games.

Jackson has the tenancy to reverse field while Jones is noted for hitting a seam and head upfield. Special teams coordinator A.J. Gass says Jones fits the philosophy of what the team wants in a returner.

“Punt return is huge. If you can get 10 to 15 yards for your offence, that’s a great field position swing,” Gass said.

“I think he definitely runs like the style we want, which is a straight-forward type guy.

“He’s got a great burst, he’s a bigger guy too so he can break some tackles which is nice but I think just having a new guy back there used to our style — he’s going to fit right in.”

The cost of the trade was Kenny Stafford, a starting receiver for the Eskimos who was third on the team in receiving yards. Quarterback Trevor Harris say Stafford brought a lot to the table as a player and person.

“Anytime you lose one of your guys — and I’m close with Kenny too — but it’s part of the business,” Harris said. “It’s tough, it’s not fun, and it’s the worst part of the business but it is what it is and take it where you’re at and press forward.

“He’s going to do the same thing out there in Saskatchewan and he’ll do a great job. As for Christion, hopefully he does a great job sparking us.”

Offensive lineman David Beard was on the field after leaving the game in Calgary on Saturday. Receiver Greg Ellingson and linebacker Jonathon Walton were at practice on Tuesday. Punter Hugh O’Neill, who suffered a lower-body injury in Calgary, didn’t take part.

The Eskimos host the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday night from The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium.

Kick-off is at 8 p.m. 630 CHED will have Countdown to Kick-off starting at 6 p.m.