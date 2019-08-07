City of Regina dealing with second sinkhole in a little over a month

For the second time in just more than a month, the City of Regina is dealing with a sinkhole.

The sinkhole appeared at Pasqua Street and Parliament Avenue late last week after problems with a nearby sewer main.

A large amount of dirt created a blockage in the sewer main, resulting in the hole.

“It was the plugging in the sewer that gave us the signal that there was something happening,” said Pat Wilson, City of Regina’s director of water, waste and environmental services.

“We do anticipate there were a number of factors contributing to this.”

Including the heat the city experiences year after year.

“As we have seen these extremely dry conditions over the last few years, the soil has dried out far deeper than is typical,” Wilson said.

“That creates voids in the soil and we are not seeing the flushing in the lines. We are seeing more corrosive sewers.”

The sewer issues caused several homes to flood on Thursday night, including houses in the Albert Park area. Those problems have all been resolved.

Wilson said the city’s focus is now on the sinkhole and fixing it should be done fairly quickly.

“We are going to be doing that work over the course of this week and we do hope to have that repaired. Sewer services have been restored to those locations and we expect that to continue,” Wilson said.

The first sinkhole happened at the intersection of Elphinstone Street and Avonhurst Drive on July 2.