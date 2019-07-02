Sinkhole nearly swallows truck in Regina
A vehicle was partially hung up on a sinkhole in Regina’s Coronation Park neighbourhood on Canada Day, according to police.
Officers were called to the intersection of Avonhurst Drive and Elphinstone Street at roughly 2:50 p.m. CT.
The vehicle was towed to safety without any injury to the driver or members of the public, police said.
Motorists and pedestrians are asked to choose another route until the roadway at Avonhurst and Elphinstone is repaired.
Regina police are also asking people to avoid the following intersections, as they will be closed until the sinkhole is fixed:
- Sherwood Drive and Argyle Street
- Elphinstone Street and Patricia Ave
- Sherwood Drive and Garnet Street
