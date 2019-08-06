CANUSA Games torch heading from Hamilton to Flint, Michigan

The annual CANUSA Games torch run is set to make its way across the Canada-U.S. border.

Officials will gather outside Hamilton City Hall at 9 a.m. Wednesday to send off the torchbearers on their 337-km journey to Flint, Michigan.

This year’s torch run will be done with a combination of running and cycling.

Coordinator Mat Reid and nine triathletes from the Hamilton Hammerheads will do an 8k run from City Hall to Dundas and then cycle to Flint-Genesee County.

The final leg of the six-stage torch journey will be a 5k run from the Flint city limits to the opening ceremonies at Atwood Stadium.

Parents! Are you planning to stay in Flint for Canusa Weekend? Find out about group room rates. Spaces are limited. https://t.co/vJgMs1mC3q pic.twitter.com/qoFgFfUhUh — CANUSA Games – Hamilton, ON (@CANUSAHamilton) July 18, 2019

The 62nd anniversary of the CANUSA Games will be held from August 9 to 11 in Flint-Genesee County.

The international sporting competition is based on the foundation of friendship.

