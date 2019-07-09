Countdown begins to the 62nd CANUSA Games competition between Hamilton, Flint

Hamilton’s CANUSA Games committee is hoping to attract more athletes to this year’s event.

Hamilton athletes will travel to Flint, Michigan, from August 9 to 11, to compete in the 62nd annual competition.

CANUSA Hamilton president Greg Mills says they are still looking for athletes to participate in track and field, and in particular, golf.

About a thousand athletes will face off in a more than a dozen sports: baseball, basketball, bowling, darts, golf, gymnastics, hockey, pickleball, soccer, skeet, swimming, track and field, triathlon, and volleyball.

Judo will make its return to the CANUSA lineup since 1976 while Pickelball has become an officially recognized sport in the long-standing friendly competition.

You can get more information at canusagames.com.

Flint leads the all-time series 31 to 26, and there have been four ties.

The CANUSA Games torch run from Hamilton to Flint will begin Aug. 7 at 9 a.m. in the courtyard in front of Hamilton City Hall.

The torch will arrive for the opening ceremonies in Flint on Aug. 9.

