Hamilton looks to even up CANUSA Games competition

Organizers behind the 61st annual CANUSA Games are looking for a few more athletes to represent Hamilton at this year’s competition.

The friendly competition between Hamilton and Flint, Mich., will be held from Aug. 10 to 12 in Hamilton.

There are a dozen sports — including swimming, volleyball, basketball, baseball and golf — featuring about 1,000 athletes.

Organizers are in need of more athletes to represent Hamilton in soccer, baseball, basketball and track and field.

You can get more information at canusagames.com.

CANUSA Games Hamilton president Greg Mills admits they have some catching up to do over the next few years.

Flint leads the all-time series 30-26, and there have been four ties.

As part of the competition, Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger is scheduled to take on Flint’s mayor, Karen Weaver, in a pickelball match.

Pickleball is a racquet sport that combines elements of badminton, tennis, and table tennis.