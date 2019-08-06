Crime
August 6, 2019 10:05 am
Updated: August 6, 2019 10:10 am

2 arrested after stabbing at Paris, Ont., party sends man to hospital

By News Anchor  Global News

OPP have charged two people in connection with the stabbing.

Nick Westoll / Global News File
A A

Two people have been arrested following a stabbing in Brant County, police say.

According to the OPP, a 20-year-old man was stabbed at a party at a residence on Bishopsgate Road in Paris, Ont., in the early morning hours of Saturday, July 27.

READ MORE: Four charged in January armed robbery at east Hamilton drug store: police

The victim was taken to hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

As a result of the investigation, an 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old man are now facing several charges.

READ MORE: Niagara officers searching for suspect after shots fired: police

Anyone with information regarding any incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bishopsgate Road
Crime
Hamilton
HamOnt
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP
Paris Crime
Paris Ont
Paris Ont crime
paris ontario
Stabbing

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.