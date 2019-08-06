2 arrested after stabbing at Paris, Ont., party sends man to hospital
Two people have been arrested following a stabbing in Brant County, police say.
According to the OPP, a 20-year-old man was stabbed at a party at a residence on Bishopsgate Road in Paris, Ont., in the early morning hours of Saturday, July 27.
The victim was taken to hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.
As a result of the investigation, an 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old man are now facing several charges.
Anyone with information regarding any incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
