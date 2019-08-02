Four charged in January armed robbery at east Hamilton drug store: police

A six-month investigation into an armed robbery on the east mountain has led to the arrest of four suspects from Hamilton.

The Hamilton Police Break, Enter, Auto Theft and Robbery (BEAR) Unit made the arrests in connection with the holdup of a Shoppers Drug Mart, at Fennell and Upper Gage Avenue.

Detectives say there “is potential for more” arrests after the robbery, which happened on January 15, 2019, around 9:00 p.m., when four suspects with a loaded firearm ordered a pharmacist to fill a garbage bag with narcotics.

No one was hurt in the incident, and hours later, police say they recovered the narcotics and firearm, along with two stolen motor vehicles believed to have been used in the robbery.

The ages of the four suspects range from 16 to 23 years old. Combined, they face over 55 robbery and firearm-related offences.

Police say they expect more arrests in the near future.

