Niagara officers searching for suspect after shots fired: police

The whereabouts of a shooting suspect are unknown after an incident in the south end of Niagara Falls on Friday night.

Niagara police say they were called to Willoughby Drive around 7:30 p.m. for shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the suspect had already left the scene, police said. There were no injuries.

David Joseph, 28, is wanted on four charges related to discharging a firearm.

Police said the suspect was last seen driving a 2012 black Fiat, which is believed to have damage to its windows.

Joseph is likely armed and dangerous and should not be approached, police said.

Anyone with information can contact Niagara police at 905-688-4111, extension 9290.