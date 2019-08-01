Suspect caught on video allegedly assaulting driver in parking lot dispute: Hamilton police

Security camera footage from a parking lot in a mountain shopping plaza shows a 64-year-old man driving a minvan being assaulted during a ‘right of way’ dispute.

Hamilton police are still looking for the suspect, who they suspect to be in his mid-20s, that allegedly attacked another man on Friday, June 6, 2019.

The incident reportedly happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the Mountain Plaza Mall at 659 Upper James Street.

The video shows the minivan driver attempting to leave a parking lane and cutting off a sedan that appeared to be backing out of a parking spot.

A man is then seen getting out of the passenger seat of the sedan and walking over to the driver-side window of the van, which was attempting a left turn.

The suspect then seems to open the van’s driver-side door and pulls out the 64-year-old, who he allegedly punches several times.

The minivan driver suffered serious facial injuries, according to police.

Bystanders did come to the aid of the victim, with one even putting himself in harm’s way attempted to stop the suspect vehicle with his body.

The female driver in the sedan eventually struck that bystander, who rolled to the ground as the car fled the scene

Police are looking for two suspects: a man, approximately 25 years old, about five-feet-10 inches with a thin to medium build and short brown hair, and a female in her mid-20s with blonde hair.

The suspect vehicle is a four-door silver car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamilton police at 905-546-8927 or 905 546-3851.

A tip can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or anonymously online at crimestoppershamilton.com