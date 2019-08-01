Hamilton police looking for 6 men who attacked man at Jackson Square

Police are looking for six suspects after a late-night assault Thursday, July 11 on the rooftop of Jackson Square.

Investigators say the victim was attacked by a group of men just before 11:00 p.m. and sustained injuries from a “sharp-edged weapon” before the men took off towards the Sheraton Hotel and fled onto King Street.

The young man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have released security camera images of the six men they are looking for.

Anyone with information can contact police at 905-546-3821 or 905-546-3833.

Tips can also be left anonymously with Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.