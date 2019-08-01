Suspect rang doorbell before house was robbed: Hamilton police

A man caught on a home security camera is the prime suspect in a daytime break and enter on the west mountain, according to Hamilton police.

Investigators say the man was seen just before 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday at a house in the area of Garth Street and Fennell Avenue West.

Police say he rang the doorbell and was acting suspiciously on the retrieved footage.

Not long after, the home was robbed.

The suspect was a man with a stocky build, beard and goatee, blue collared shirt, baseball hat and green shorts.

Anyone with information can contact police at 905-546-3851.

