Suspect rang doorbell before house was robbed: Hamilton police
A man caught on a home security camera is the prime suspect in a daytime break and enter on the west mountain, according to Hamilton police.
Investigators say the man was seen just before 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday at a house in the area of Garth Street and Fennell Avenue West.
Police say he rang the doorbell and was acting suspiciously on the retrieved footage.
READ MORE: Hamilton police investigating alleged vehicle break-in spree in east end
Not long after, the home was robbed.
The suspect was a man with a stocky build, beard and goatee, blue collared shirt, baseball hat and green shorts.
Anyone with information can contact police at 905-546-3851.
WATCH: 2 people arrested for break and enter in connection to QEW viral video
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.