Crime
August 1, 2019 2:37 pm

Suspect rang doorbell before house was robbed: Hamilton police

By Digital Content Coordinator  Global News

Hamilton police say this man rang the doorbell of a house on the west mountain that was eventually robbed.

Hamilton Police Service
A A

A man caught on a home security camera is the prime suspect in a daytime break and enter on the west mountain, according to Hamilton police.

Investigators say the man was seen just before 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday at a house in the area of Garth Street and Fennell Avenue West.

Police say he rang the doorbell and was acting suspiciously on the retrieved footage.

READ MORE: Hamilton police investigating alleged vehicle break-in spree in east end

Not long after, the home was robbed.

The suspect was a man with a stocky build, beard and goatee, blue collared shirt, baseball hat and green shorts.

Anyone with information can contact police at 905-546-3851.

WATCH: 2 people arrested for break and enter in connection to QEW viral video

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Break And Enter
fennell avenue west
garth street
Hamilton
Hamilton Police
West Mountain
west mountain break in

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.