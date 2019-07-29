Hamilton police investigating alleged vehicle break-in spree in east end

Two men reportedly targeted 11 vehicles in an alleged break-in spree at the underground garage of an east Hamilton apartment complex on Saturday, according to police.

Investigators say the alleged incident happened at around 6 a.m. when two men, described as “less than six feet tall with average builds,” reportedly used a side door to access an underground parking lot on King Street East and Nash Road.

The pair allegedly smashed their way through the windows of multiple vehicles, taking cash, tools, electronic devices, cigarettes and vehicle documents, according to police.

Police add that this has not been an unusual occurrence over the past two weeks as “similar incidents have occurred” in the same area but have not been reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-546-2918 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.