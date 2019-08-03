Teenager charged with murder in death of 62-year-old Westlock man

A teenage boy has been charged with murder after a man was found dead in a town north of Edmonton early Friday.

RCMP received a 911 call a few minutes after midnight and responded to a home in Westlock, where a 62-year-old man was believed to have been shot.

Officers arrived to find the man had died.

The RCMP K Division major crimes unit and the forensic identification section were called in to help local Mounties investigate.

On Saturday, police said a 17-year-old boy was charged with second-degree murder.

The teen, who can’t be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is in custody and scheduled to appear in Westlock Provincial Court on Wednesday.

The name of the victim was also not released. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday in Edmonton.

RCMP said the teenager and the man knew each other. No other details were released.

Westlock is about 75 kilometres north of Edmonton.

