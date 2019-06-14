Truck rams 2 RCMP SUVs in Alberta McDonald’s drive-thru

Two people were arrested after police said a stolen truck rammed two RCMP vehicles in a fast food drive-thru in a small town northwest of Edmonton early Friday morning.

Just after midnight, an RCMP officer determined that a truck in the drive-thru of the McDonald’s in Westlock had been reported stolen out of Athabasca.

A second Mountie responded to help arrest the people in the truck. The RCMP vehicles came around either side of the drive-thru, blocking in the truck.

One of the officers turned on their vehicle’s lights to indicate the truck driver needed to stop, at which point RCMP said the driver responded by ramming both the police car in front of him and the police car behind him.

The truck rammed the police vehicles several times until it came up onto the hood of one of the RCMP vehicles, police said in a media release Friday.

Eventually, police were able to stop the truck and carried out a high-risk takedown of the two people inside.

The man driving the truck and a woman who was a passenger were taken to the local hospital to be checked out and were then taken to the Westlock RCMP detachment.

RCMP said both suspects had arrest warrants out of other areas.

The investigation continues and the accused adults are facing several Criminal Code charges, police said.

Names haven’t been released because as of Friday afternoon, charges had not yet been sworn.

Police said no one was injured and beyond the two police vehicles, no other vehicles were involved or damaged.

Westlock is about 70 kilometres north of Edmonton.