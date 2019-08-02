Live in the Okanagan, B.C. Day long weekend will be filled with great live music

It’s going to be a great long weekend filled with live music throughout the Okanagan Valley.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
Shujazz at the National Kitchen & Patio
Naomi Shore at the Salmon Arm Wharf
Friday, Aug. 2
Bad Buddy at The Wild Oak
The Black Sea at The Caravan Farm Theatre
Three Scotch In at Armstrong-Spallumcheen Memorial Park
Thursday, Aug. 8
Carly Reirson at The Wild Oak Cafe
Wednesday, Aug. 7
Apollo Suns at Lorenzo’s Cafe
Thursday, Aug. 8
Open Mic at the Small Axe
Friday, Aug. 2
The OM Sound at the BX Press
Dragstrip Devils and SickVest at The Longhorn Pub & Liquor Store
Jon Treichel Band at Match Eatery & Public House
Taylor Thomas at Rise Golf Course
Saturday, Aug. 3
Roots Round Up and the Shukuleles at Record City
Jon Treichel Band at Match Eatery & Public House
Sunday, Aug. 4
Mt. N Man and Willy Poker with DJ Lunchbox at Don Cherry’s Sports Grill
Thursday, Aug. 8
Mick Cretney at Outboard Waterfront Pub
Legendary Lake Monsters at Civic Plaza
Thursday, Aug. 8
Waking Cal.li.o.pe at Turtle Bay Pub
Friday, Aug. 2
The Hillties and Elk The Moose at Milkcrate Records
Widow’s Peak, Exterminatus, Anomalism and Death Machine at Muninn’s Post
Nice Verdes at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
The Gentlmens Club at Doc Willougby’s Downtown Pub
Psycherelics at the Grateful Fed
Le Mo Nay at House of Rose Winery
Poundsign at The Gator
The Timbre Wolves at O’Flannigan’s Pub
Saturday, Aug. 3
A Cosmic Microwave Pickle and Sleepy Gonzales at Fernando’s Pub
Typical Underground at Flux 74 Eatery
DLopez at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
Aaron Desilva at Fernando’s Pub
The Steadies at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub
Terrance at Milkcrate Records
The Timbre Wolves at O’Flannigan’s Pub
Blue Skies Trio at The Vibrant Vine
Sunday, Aug. 4
Mountain Sound, Post-Modern Connection and Mr. M at Red Bird Brewing Inc.
Danica D & Jonny Nitro at The Vibrant Vine
Monday, Aug. 5
Aaron Loewen at The Vibrant Vine
Wednesday, Aug. 7
Via Barcelonia at Waterfront Park
Thursday, Aug. 8
Puttin’ On the Foil at Fernando’s Pub
Pill Crusher and Early Work at Milkcrate Records
Orator, Hallux and Dominus Nox at Munnin’s Post
Poppa Dawg at The Blue Gator
Friday, Aug. 2
Westbank Country Opry at the Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre
Sunday, Aug. 4
That Awful Variety Show at Pizzamoreh Artisan Pizzaria
Thursday, Aug. 8
The Harshmellows at Off The Grid Organic Winery
Friday, Aug. 2
Colin Wiebe at Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards
Friday, Aug. 2
Aidan and Mandy at Dirty Laundry Vineyard
Saturday, Aug. 3
Le Mo Nay at Heaven’s Gate Estate Winery
Aaron Loewen at Dirty Laundry Vineyard
Sunday, Aug. 4
Moni & Dale at Back Door Winery
The Smith Fraser Duo at Thornhaven Winery
Monday, Aug. 5
Kirk Dixon at Thornhaven Winery
Thursday, Aug. 8
Tiger Moon at Okanagan Crush Pad
Friday, Aug. 2
Living Heatscore at Mile Zero Wine Bar
97 South Song Sessions Songwriters Festival at Penticton Lakeside Resort & Conference Centre
Dan Brubeck at The Dream Cafe
Saturday, Aug. 3
Brent Tyler at Slackwater Brewing
Sunday, Aug. 4
Dirty Catfish Brass Band at The Dream Cafe
Tuesday, Aug. 6
David Vest at The Dream Cafe
Wednesday, Aug. 7
Wendy Gregson and Renee McLachlan at Okanagan Lake Park
Friday, Aug. 2
Sunday, Aug. 4
Tennyson King at Jojo’s Cafe
