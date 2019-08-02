Entertainment
August 2, 2019 6:17 pm

Live in the Okanagan, B.C. Day long weekend will be filled with great live music

By Community Reporter  Global News
It’s going to be a great long weekend filled with live music throughout the Okanagan Valley.

Need a little more information about a particular show? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.

Salmon Arm

Wednesday, Aug. 7 

Shujazz at the National Kitchen & Patio

  • Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Naomi Shore at the Salmon Arm Wharf 

  • Scheduled 6:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

 

Armstrong

 

Friday, Aug. 2

Bad Buddy at The Wild Oak 

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

The Black Sea at The Caravan Farm Theatre

  • Scheduled 20 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
  • Tickets available at caravanfarmtheatre.com

Three Scotch In at Armstrong-Spallumcheen Memorial Park 

  • Scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 8 

Carly Reirson at The Wild Oak Cafe 

  • Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Enderby

 

Wednesday, Aug. 7 

Apollo Suns at Lorenzo’s Cafe

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Thursday, Aug. 8 

Open Mic at the Small Axe 

  • Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

 

Vernon

Friday, Aug. 2

The OM Sound at the BX Press

  • Scheduled 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Tickets available at the-bx-press-inc.square.site

Dragstrip Devils and SickVest at The Longhorn Pub & Liquor Store

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Jon Treichel Band at Match Eatery & Public House 

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 11:50 p.m.

Taylor Thomas at Rise Golf Course 

  • Scheduled 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

 

Saturday, Aug. 3

Roots Round Up and the Shukuleles at Record City 

  • Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Jon Treichel Band at Match Eatery & Public House 

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 11:50 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 4

Mt. N Man and Willy Poker with DJ Lunchbox at Don Cherry’s Sports Grill 

  • Scheduled 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

 

Thursday, Aug. 8 

Mick Cretney at Outboard Waterfront Pub 

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Legendary Lake Monsters at Civic Plaza

  • Scheduled 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

 

Lake Country

Thursday, Aug. 8 

Waking Cal.li.o.pe at Turtle Bay Pub 

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

 

Kelowna

Friday, Aug. 2

The Hillties and Elk The Moose at Milkcrate Records

  • Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Widow’s Peak, Exterminatus, Anomalism and Death Machine at Muninn’s Post 

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Nice Verdes at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

The Gentlmens Club at Doc Willougby’s Downtown Pub

  • Scheduled to start at 9 p.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Psycherelics at the Grateful Fed 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Le Mo Nay at House of Rose Winery 

  • Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Poundsign at The Gator 

  • Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 1 a.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

The Timbre Wolves at O’Flannigan’s Pub

  • Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Saturday, Aug. 3

A Cosmic Microwave Pickle and Sleepy Gonzales at Fernando’s Pub 

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Typical Underground at Flux 74 Eatery 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

DLopez at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

Aaron Desilva at Fernando’s Pub 

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

The Steadies at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub

  • Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Terrance at Milkcrate Records

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

The Timbre Wolves at O’Flannigan’s Pub

  • Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Blue Skies Trio at The Vibrant Vine 

  • Scheduled 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

 

Sunday, Aug. 4

Mountain Sound, Post-Modern Connection and Mr. M at Red Bird Brewing Inc. 

  • Scheduled 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Danica D & Jonny Nitro at The Vibrant Vine 

  • Scheduled 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

 

Monday, Aug. 5

Aaron Loewen at The Vibrant Vine 

  • Scheduled 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

 

Wednesday, Aug. 7 

Via Barcelonia at Waterfront Park 

  • Scheduled 7:45 p.m. to 9 p.m.

 

Thursday, Aug. 8 

Puttin’ On the Foil at Fernando’s Pub 

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Pill Crusher and Early Work at Milkcrate Records 

  • Scheduled 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Orator, Hallux and Dominus Nox at Munnin’s Post 

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Poppa Dawg at The Blue Gator 

  • Scheduled 9:15p.m. to 12 a.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

 

West Kelowna

 

Friday, Aug. 2

Westbank Country Opry at the Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre

  • Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

 

Sunday, Aug. 4

That Awful Variety Show at Pizzamoreh Artisan Pizzaria 

  • Scheduled 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

 

Thursday, Aug. 8 

The Harshmellows at Off The Grid Organic Winery 

  • Scheduled 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

 

Peachland

 

Friday, Aug. 2

Colin Wiebe at Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards 

  • Scheduled 5 p.m. 9 p.m.
  • Tickets available at fitzwine.com

 

Summerland

 

Friday, Aug. 2

Aidan and Mandy at Dirty Laundry Vineyard 

  • Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • Tickets available at exploretock.com

 

Saturday, Aug. 3

Le Mo Nay at Heaven’s Gate Estate Winery 

  • Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Tickets available at heavensgatewinery.com

 

Aaron Loewen at Dirty Laundry Vineyard 

  • Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Tickets available at exploretock.com

 

Sunday, Aug. 4

Moni & Dale at Back Door Winery

  • Scheduled 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

 

The Smith Fraser Duo at Thornhaven Winery

  • Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

 

Monday, Aug. 5

Kirk Dixon at Thornhaven Winery 

  • Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 8 

Tiger Moon at Okanagan Crush Pad 

  • Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Tickets available at okanagancrushpad.com

 

Penticton

 

Friday, Aug. 2

Living Heatscore at Mile Zero Wine Bar 

  • Scheduled to start at 8 p.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

97 South Song Sessions Songwriters Festival at Penticton Lakeside Resort & Conference Centre

  • Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Tickets available at 97southsongsessions.com

Dan Brubeck at The Dream Cafe 

  • Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca

Saturday, Aug. 3

Brent Tyler at Slackwater Brewing 

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

 

Sunday, Aug. 4

Dirty Catfish Brass Band at The Dream Cafe

  • Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca

 

Tuesday, Aug. 6 

David Vest at The Dream Cafe 

  • Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca

 

Wednesday, Aug. 7 

Wendy Gregson and Renee McLachlan at Okanagan Lake Park 

  • Scheduled 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.

 

Osoyoos

 

Friday, Aug. 2

  • Hillside Outlaws at Gyro Park 
    Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

 

Sunday, Aug. 4

Tennyson King at Jojo’s Cafe

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

 

 

 

