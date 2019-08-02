Live in the Okanagan, B.C. Day long weekend will be filled with great live music

It’s going to be a great long weekend filled with live music throughout the Okanagan Valley.

Need a little more information about a particular show? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.

Salmon Arm

Wednesday, Aug. 7

Shujazz at the National Kitchen & Patio

Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Naomi Shore at the Salmon Arm Wharf

Scheduled 6:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Armstrong

Friday, Aug. 2

Bad Buddy at The Wild Oak

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets available at the door

The Black Sea at The Caravan Farm Theatre

Scheduled 20 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Tickets available at caravanfarmtheatre.com

Three Scotch In at Armstrong-Spallumcheen Memorial Park

Scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 8

Carly Reirson at The Wild Oak Cafe

Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Tickets available at the door

Enderby

Wednesday, Aug. 7

Apollo Suns at Lorenzo’s Cafe

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at the door

Thursday, Aug. 8

Open Mic at the Small Axe

Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Vernon

Friday, Aug. 2

The OM Sound at the BX Press

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets available at the-bx-press-inc.square.site

Dragstrip Devils and SickVest at The Longhorn Pub & Liquor Store

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Jon Treichel Band at Match Eatery & Public House

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 11:50 p.m.

Taylor Thomas at Rise Golf Course

Scheduled 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 3

Roots Round Up and the Shukuleles at Record City

Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Tickets available at the door

Jon Treichel Band at Match Eatery & Public House

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 11:50 p.m.



Sunday, Aug. 4

Mt. N Man and Willy Poker with DJ Lunchbox at Don Cherry’s Sports Grill

Scheduled 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 8

Mick Cretney at Outboard Waterfront Pub

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Legendary Lake Monsters at Civic Plaza

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lake Country

Thursday, Aug. 8

Waking Cal.li.o.pe at Turtle Bay Pub

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Kelowna

Friday, Aug. 2

The Hillties and Elk The Moose at Milkcrate Records

Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets available at the door

Widow’s Peak, Exterminatus, Anomalism and Death Machine at Muninn’s Post

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Nice Verdes at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

The Gentlmens Club at Doc Willougby’s Downtown Pub

Scheduled to start at 9 p.m.

Tickets available at the door

Psycherelics at the Grateful Fed

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Tickets available at the door

Le Mo Nay at House of Rose Winery

Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Poundsign at The Gator

Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

The Timbre Wolves at O’Flannigan’s Pub

Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Tickets available at the door



Saturday, Aug. 3

A Cosmic Microwave Pickle and Sleepy Gonzales at Fernando’s Pub

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Typical Underground at Flux 74 Eatery

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

DLopez at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

Aaron Desilva at Fernando’s Pub

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

The Steadies at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub

Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Terrance at Milkcrate Records

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets available at the door

The Timbre Wolves at O’Flannigan’s Pub

Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Blue Skies Trio at The Vibrant Vine

Scheduled 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 4

Mountain Sound, Post-Modern Connection and Mr. M at Red Bird Brewing Inc.

Scheduled 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Danica D & Jonny Nitro at The Vibrant Vine

Scheduled 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 5

Aaron Loewen at The Vibrant Vine

Scheduled 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 7

Via Barcelonia at Waterfront Park

Scheduled 7:45 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 8

Puttin’ On the Foil at Fernando’s Pub

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Pill Crusher and Early Work at Milkcrate Records

Scheduled 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tickets available at the door

Orator, Hallux and Dominus Nox at Munnin’s Post

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Tickets available at the door

Poppa Dawg at The Blue Gator

Scheduled 9:15p.m. to 12 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

West Kelowna

Friday, Aug. 2

Westbank Country Opry at the Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre

Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 4

That Awful Variety Show at Pizzamoreh Artisan Pizzaria

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 8

The Harshmellows at Off The Grid Organic Winery

Scheduled 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Peachland

Friday, Aug. 2

Colin Wiebe at Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards

Scheduled 5 p.m. 9 p.m.

Tickets available at fitzwine.com

Summerland

Friday, Aug. 2

Aidan and Mandy at Dirty Laundry Vineyard

Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets available at exploretock.com

Saturday, Aug. 3

Le Mo Nay at Heaven’s Gate Estate Winery

Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets available at heavensgatewinery.com

Aaron Loewen at Dirty Laundry Vineyard

Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets available at exploretock.com

Sunday, Aug. 4

Moni & Dale at Back Door Winery

Scheduled 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Smith Fraser Duo at Thornhaven Winery

Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 5

Kirk Dixon at Thornhaven Winery

Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.



Thursday, Aug. 8

Tiger Moon at Okanagan Crush Pad

Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets available at okanagancrushpad.com

Penticton

Friday, Aug. 2

Living Heatscore at Mile Zero Wine Bar

Scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

Tickets available at the door

97 South Song Sessions Songwriters Festival at Penticton Lakeside Resort & Conference Centre

Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets available at 97southsongsessions.com

Dan Brubeck at The Dream Cafe

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca



Saturday, Aug. 3

Brent Tyler at Slackwater Brewing

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 4

Dirty Catfish Brass Band at The Dream Cafe

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca

Tuesday, Aug. 6

David Vest at The Dream Cafe

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca

Wednesday, Aug. 7

Wendy Gregson and Renee McLachlan at Okanagan Lake Park

Scheduled 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Osoyoos

Friday, Aug. 2

Hillside Outlaws at Gyro Park

Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 4

Tennyson King at Jojo’s Cafe

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.