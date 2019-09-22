Canada election: Dartmouth–Cole Harbour

Dartmouth-Cole Harbour elected Liberal Darren Fisher as part of the red wave that swept through Atlantic Canada in 2015.

Fisher — who previously served a councillor and deputy mayor in the Halifax Regional Municipality — will attempt to keep the riding red this time around as he fends off challengers from every major party.

It may be a tough challenge as Dartmouth-Cole Harbour has been traded back and forth between the NDP and Liberals since 1988.

Liberal: Darren Fisher (Incumbent)

Conservative: Jason Cole

NDP: Emma Norton

Green: Lil MacPherson

PPC: Michelle A. M. Lindsay

Global News is featuring the candidates for all parties running candidates in the upcoming 2019 general election. For a complete list of candidates, visit Elections Canada.

Geography

Dartmouth–Cole Harbour consists of a part of the Halifax Regional Municipality and covers urban Dartmouth and the area of Cole Harbour.

History

This riding was represented by Liberal MP Mike Savage from 2004 to 2011. He’s since been elected as mayor of the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Dartmouth–Cole Harbour has been traded back and forth between Liberals and the NDP since 1988 with PC MP Michael Forrestall representing the riding between 1968 and 1988.