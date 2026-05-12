B.C. government delays release of World Cup hosting costs until month’s end

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. Premier David Eby says hosting seven FIFA World Cup games in Vancouver will have a remarkable economic impact on the province, although his government won’t release the cost of staging the matches until at least the end of the month.

3:06 FIFA security cost mystery

Eby was at B.C. Place today to unveil renovations made to the 55,000-seat stadium ahead of the tournament, which cost an estimated $196 million.

Story continues below advertisement



1:36 Canada Soccer receives federal money for new training facility

Eby says the facelift will not only meet FIFA’s requirements for hosting World Cup games, but help attract other major events to the stadium, which is owned by PavCo, a provincial Crown corporation. The upgrades include new lounges and amenity areas, revamped locker rooms and washrooms, three new elevators and a temporary grass playing surface.Eby says the facelift will not only meet FIFA’s requirements for hosting World Cup games, but help attract other major events to the stadium, which is owned by PavCo, a provincial Crown corporation.

He says the provincial government expects about one million people to visit B.C. as a result of the tournament, and about a one billion dollar impact to the local economy.

The expanded World Cup is being held in 16 cities across Canada, the United States and Mexico between June 11 and July 19.