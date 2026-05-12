Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

B.C. government delays release of World Cup hosting costs until month’s end

By Gemma Karstens-Smith The Canadian Press
Posted May 12, 2026 7:14 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'World Cup countdown'
World Cup countdown
RELATED: The kick-off of the FIFA World Cup is just over a month away, and Vancouver's host committee provided an update on the final preparations, and what fans should do to be prepared. Travis Prasad reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

B.C. Premier David Eby says hosting seven FIFA World Cup games in Vancouver will have a remarkable economic impact on the province, although his government won’t release the cost of staging the matches until at least the end of the month.

Click to play video: 'FIFA security cost mystery'
FIFA security cost mystery

Eby was at B.C. Place today to unveil renovations made to the 55,000-seat stadium ahead of the tournament, which cost an estimated $196 million.

Story continues below advertisement
The upgrades include new lounges and amenity areas, revamped locker rooms and washrooms, three new elevators and a temporary grass playing surface.
Click to play video: 'Canada Soccer receives federal money for new training facility'
Canada Soccer receives federal money for new training facility

Eby says the facelift will not only meet FIFA’s requirements for hosting World Cup games, but help attract other major events to the stadium, which is owned by PavCo, a provincial Crown corporation.

He says the provincial government expects about one million people to visit B.C. as a result of the tournament, and about a one billion dollar impact to the local economy.

The expanded World Cup is being held in 16 cities across Canada, the United States and Mexico between June 11 and July 19.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices