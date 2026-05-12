Strathcona County votes to keep integrated emergency services with a tax increase

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Seven Alberta communities, including Strathcona County, operate their own combined fire-paramedic service with provincial funding.

On March 13, Emergency Health Services (EHS) – Alberta told the county and six other Alberta communities with integrated services that provincial funding for municipal ambulance contracts would be reduced.

Each community is now faced with the decision to hand over its ambulatory service to the province or keep it with less provincial help.

On Monday, the City of Spruce Grove made the decision to not to fund the additional cost. The city’s mayor said it has had an integrated Fire EMS model for 22 years and the decision was not easy.

“Our firefighters and paramedics have provided an outstanding level of care, professionalism, and compassion, not only within our city but across the region,” Mayor Jeff Acker said in a statement to the community.

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“At the same time, council was placed in a position where the province made clear that municipalities would be expected to absorb growing provincial health care costs in order to maintain these integrated models.”

Spruce Grove said the projected additional cost to local taxpayers was expected to begin at approximately $1 million annually, with increases expected year after year. Because of that, council opted out.

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“Fundamentally, health care is a provincial responsibility, and we do not believe local property taxpayers should be responsible for covering open-ended provincial health care funding pressures.”

1:49 Lethbridge firefighter-paramedics concerned about potential service provider changes

Last week, the City of Leduc made the same decision after 17 years of operating its own integrated Fire‑EMS service in which staff are trained as both firefighters and paramedics.

“We know this decision may raise concerns for residents, and those concerns are understood and shared,” says Leduc Mayor Lars Hansen. “Our focus remains firmly on the safety and well-being of our community.

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“I want to reassure residents that when you call 911 for a medical emergency, dispatchers will continue to send fire, ambulance, or other resources as required.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "I want to reassure residents that when you call 911 for a medical emergency, dispatchers will continue to send fire, ambulance, or other resources as required."

Leduc said its contract with EHS-AB expires on Sept. 30, however it aims to work with EHS on a transition plan that coincides with the opening of Fire Hall 3, which plans to open in the fall.

“After the transition, medical first response on our fire engines will be provided at a primary care paramedic level, which remains an enhanced level of care compared to most other Alberta communities,” Hansen said.

Leduc said the decision does have staffing implications for Leduc Fire Services but said it expects the impact to be lessened by the planned opening of Fire Hall 3, reducing the need to recruit new employees.

While Leduc and Spruce Grove have opted to hand it over, Strathcona County council voted 5-4 on Tuesday to keep its integrated services — but it comes with a tax increase so it can fill the funding gap.

Strathcona County said it will continue to operate four ambulances 24-7, staffed by county employees who are trained as both firefighters and paramedics.

Beginning in 2027, the financial impact of the new funding model is estimated to require a 0.73 per cent municipal property tax increase ($2.3 million annually) with additional increases expected in future years due to inflation and collective agreement costs.

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Katherine Ludwig has more details in the video above.