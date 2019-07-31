Finnish defenceman Ville Ottavainen signs on with Kitchener Rangers

For the second time in as many days, the Kitchener Rangers announced they had come to terms with one of their elite prospects.

On Tuesday, the Rangers’ top pick in this year’s draft, Francesco Pinelli, signed a standard player agreement. The team’s top pick in the import draft, Ville Ottavainen, followed suit on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Francesco Pinelli signs with Kitchener Rangers: ‘He is going to be a great asset’

“Ville will be a great addition to our back end and we look forward to seeing him continue his development here in Kitchener,” Rangers general manager Mike McKenzie said in a statement.

“He is a player with tremendous upside and ability. He adds to our already solid group of young players and will surely be a big part of our team moving forward.”

The Rangers selected the Finnish defenceman with the 35th pick in the 2019 CHL Import Draft.

READ MORE: Kitchener Rangers select pair of defencemen in CHL Import Draft

Ottavainen spent last season with Karpat Oulu B where he scored nine goals and set up 25 others in 49 games.

He also appeared in four games with Finland’s U17 national team where he tallied a goal and an assist.