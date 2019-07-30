Francesco Pinelli signs with Kitchener Rangers: ‘He is going to be a great asset’

The Kitchener Rangers have come to terms with top pick Francesco Pinelli.

The team announced Tuesday the 16-year-old had committed to a standard player agreement with the Rangers.

“We were excited to have the chance to pick Francesco in the first round at this season’s OHL Priority Selection,” Rangers general manager Mike McKenzie said in a statement.

“He is a fast skater who has the ability to beat defenders in numerous ways and make plays at a very high pace. He is going to be a great asset to our team.”

A native of Stoney Creek, Pinelli was selected 13th overall in the OHL draft.

He spent last season with the Toronto Red Wings where he scored 49 goals and added 65 assists in 71 games.

📹 RANGERS VISION: @CePinelli71 signing “It feels very good … to sign and know that I’m in such a great organization now with great history behind it.”#RTown #OHL #Kitchener pic.twitter.com/CPnTHy91gl — Kitchener Rangers (@OHLRangers) July 30, 2019

Pinelli will not be the only new player to sign on with the Rangers this week.

The team said on Twitter Monday that there would be two other signings in the coming days.

