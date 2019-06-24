2 Kitchener Rangers chosen in 2019 NHL draft

A pair of Kitchener Rangers were selected in the NHL entry draft over the weekend.

Michael Vukojevic and Greg Meireles were selected by the New Jersey Devils and Florida Panthers respectively.

Vukojevic’s name came off the board first when he was chosen 82nd overall in the 3rd round by New Jersey.

“My legs are still shaking. I don’t think it has sunk in yet,” Vukojevic said in a statement. “I’m just so happy to be here and to be a part of a great organization like New Jersey.”

With the 82nd pick in the #NHLDraft, the #NJDevils have selected Michael Vukojevic from the Kitchener Rangers (OHL). — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) June 22, 2019

He appeared in 69 games with Kitchener last season scoring three goals while assisting on 26 others.

A while later, Meireles would be selected 168th overall in the sixth round by Florida.

The Panthers are getting a scoring machine as the 20-year-old, Ottawa native would score 36 goals and add 61 assists in 68 games last season.

With the 168th overall pick, the #FlaPanthers select forward Greg Meireles. pic.twitter.com/WdxxlxTc2u — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) June 22, 2019

“Congratulations to Greg on being selected. He was passed over in the two previous drafts, but kept working at it, believed in himself and now he is an NHL draft pick,” Rangers general manager Mike McKenzie said in a statement.

“We are really happy for Greg and his family and hope they enjoy this special day.”