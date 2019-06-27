Kitchener Rangers select pair of defencemen in CHL Import Draft

The Kitchener Rangers went in a different direction with their selections in the 2019 CHL Import Draft.

The team’s first-round pick was a young, 16-year-old Finnish defenceman; in Round 2, the Rangers selected a 19-year-old Swedish defenceman.

READ MORE: Kitchener Rangers add netminder from Mississauga Steelheads

The Rangers nabbed Ville Ottavainen of Karpat Oulu B with the 35th overall pick.

Ottavainen has scored nine goals and set up 25 others in 49 games. He was also a member of Finland’s under-17 national team.

With the 95th pick in the draft, Kitchener also nabbed Axel Bergkvist of Leksands IF. (The selection was actually made with the 72nd pick after other teams passed in the draft.)

READ MORE: 2 Kitchener Rangers chosen in 2019 NHL draft

Bergkvist notched 12 goals and nine assists with Leksand’s IF J20 SuperElite club.

The 19-year-old was drafted by the Arizona Coyotes over the weekend in the NHL draft.