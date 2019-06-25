Kitchener Rangers add netminder from Mississauga Steelheads

The Kitchener Rangers will have a new No. 1 goaltender when the season kicks off next year.

The Rangers picked up Jacob Ingham from the Mississauga Steelheads in exchange for four draft picks on Monday.

READ MORE: 2 Kitchener Rangers chosen in 2019 NHL draft

Kitchener has sent Windsor’s second-round pick in 2023 and Oshawa’s third-round pick in 2022 as well as their own 2024 third-round pick in 2024 and a conditional sixth-round pick in 2024.

Ingham appeared in 57 games for the Steelheads last season. He posted a 27-25-2-2 record while recording a 3.41 GAA and .890 save percentage.

READ MORE: Kitchener Rangers’ Riley Damiani to go camping with Canada this summer

“He will be a huge part of our team moving forward,” Rangers general manager Mike McKenzie said in a statement. “We feel his best hockey is still ahead of him and we look forward to seeing him continue his OHL career in a Rangers uniform.”