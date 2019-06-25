Sports
Kitchener Rangers add netminder from Mississauga Steelheads

The Kitchener Rangers will have a new No. 1 goaltender when the season kicks off next year.

The Rangers picked up Jacob Ingham from the Mississauga Steelheads in exchange for four draft picks on Monday.

Kitchener has sent Windsor’s second-round pick in 2023 and Oshawa’s third-round pick in 2022 as well as their own 2024 third-round pick in 2024 and a conditional sixth-round pick in 2024.

Ingham appeared in 57 games for the Steelheads last season. He posted a 27-25-2-2 record while recording a 3.41 GAA and .890 save percentage.

“He will be a huge part of our team moving forward,” Rangers general manager Mike McKenzie said in a statement. “We feel his best hockey is still ahead of him and we look forward to seeing him continue his OHL career in a Rangers uniform.”

