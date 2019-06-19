Kitchener Rangers’ Riley Damiani to go camping with Canada this summer

Kitchener Rangers forward Riley Damiani was one of 43 players invited to participate in the Canadian National Junior Team development camp this summer.

“I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity. I’m almost at a loss of words,” Damiani said in a statement. “I know I have a lot of work to do in the upcoming weeks to be prepared and be at the top of my game.

“I am looking forward to having the chance to showcase my skills on the national level alongside some of the best junior players in our nation.”

The invitees will be divided into two teams at the camp which will run from July 27 to Aug. 4 in Plymouth, Michigan. They will then face the United States twice and play games against Finland and Sweden, as well.

Of the 43 players invited, 25 are forwards, 13 are defenceman and there will be five netminders in camp.

Twenty-six players were drafted by NHL clubs in 2018 while 15 are eligible for this summer’s draft. Two others will have to wait until next summer to see if they are selected by an NHL club.

