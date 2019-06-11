Kitchener Rangers release 2019-20 regular season schedule

The full OHL schedule was released on Tuesday morning and it will be awhile before the Kitchener Rangers get a shot at revenge against the Guelph Storm.

The Memorial Cup champions the Storm, and the Rangers’ top rival, bounced Kitchener from the playoffs in the opening round last season.

The two will not square off until Nov. 8 when Guelph will pay a visit to the Aud.

Kitchener will not see its other neighbour for quite some time either.

The London Knights will be in Kitchener for a clash with the Rangers on Nov. 22.

A few days earlier, on Nov. 17, the Rangers will head down Highway 401 for their initial contest with the Knights.

The Rangers season opens on September 20 when the Saginaw Spirit comes to town and will end on March 22 with a visit to Erie to face the Otters.

After the opener, the team will hit the road for three straight with visits to North Bay, Sault Ste. Marie and Sudbury.

A majority of the team’s 34 home games will be on Friday nights (23) while there will also be six on Sundays and four on Tuesdays with one lone Monday game on Thanksgiving Monday (October 14th.)

