June 10, 2019 3:14 pm
Updated: June 10, 2019 3:16 pm

Kitchener Rangers to open 2019-20 season with visit from Saginaw Spirit

The Kitchener Rangers begin their 57th season on East Avenue with a visit from the Saginaw Spirit on Sept. 20.

The Rangers made the announcement on Monday afternoon, just ahead of the release of the complete 2019-20 OHL schedule on Tuesday morning.

A large portion of the Rangers roster is eligible to return next season for a team that had a strong finish to the last campaign.

The Rangers ended the season in fifth place in the Eastern Conference before they fell to the eventual OHL Champion’s, the Guelph Storm in the first round of the playoffs.

