Kitchener Rangers sign U.S. defenceman Simon Motew

The Kitchener Rangers have announced their first signing from their 2019 draft class.

The team has inked American defenceman Simon Motew to a standard OHL player agreement.

Motew, who was selected in the fourth round of this year’s draft, spent last season with the Chicago Mission 15’s, scoring three goals while assisting on 10 others in 20 games.

“We’re happy to welcome Simon and his entire family into our Kitchener Rangers family,” Rangers general manager Mike McKenzie said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing him as a member of our team and the strides he will make during his OHL career.”