Kitchener Rangers to host 2019 CIBC Canada Russia Series game

The Kitchener Rangers have been chosen to host one of the games for the six-game showdown between Canada and Russia next season.

On Nov. 7, the third game of the series between the Canadian and Russian junior teams will take place at The Aud in Kitchener.

Four days later, the London Knights will play host to the fourth game of the series which is a tune-up for the World Junior Championships.

The 2019 CIBC Canada-Russia Series will kick off in New Brunswick from Nov. 4 and will wrap up in Saskatchewan on Nov. 14.