View Full Results
Sports
April 16, 2019 10:20 pm
Updated: April 16, 2019 10:21 pm

OHL Roundup: Tuesday, April 16, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
A A

LONDON, Ont. – Isaac Ratcliffe scored twice as the Guelph Storm doubled the London Knights 6-3 on Tuesday to rally to a series win in the Ontario Hockey League playoffs.

Guelph trailed London 3-0 in the best-of-seven before reeling off four straight wins to advance to the Western Conference final against the Saginaw Spirit.

Ratcliffe put away the winner for the Storm at 3:59 of the third period, while MacKenzie Entwhistle also had pair of goals. Dmitri Samorukov and Nick Suzuki rounded out the attack, while Anthony Popovich made 31 saves for the win.

Alex Formenton, Connor McMichael and Liam Foudy replied for the Knights. Jordan Kooy stopped 22 shots for London.

Both teams went 1 for 3 on the power play.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Barrie Colts
Erie Otters
Flint Firebirds
Guelph Storm
Hamilton Bulldogs
Kingston Frontenacs
kitchener rangers
London Knights
mississauga steelheads
Niagara IceDogs
north bay battalion
OHL
ohl-roundup
Oshawa Generals
Ottawa 67's
Owen Sound Attack
Peterborough Petes
Saginaw Spirit
sarnia sting
Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds
Sudbury Wolves
Windsor Spitfires

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.