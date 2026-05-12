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Sports

Saskatoon Mamba prepare for first regular season since rebranding

By Noah Rishaug Global News
Posted May 12, 2026 7:39 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon Mamba prepare for the regular season'
Saskatoon Mamba prepare for the regular season
WATCH: The Saskatoon Mamba finalize training camp in preparation for the regular season
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The Saskatoon Mamba are back on the court, this time all together for the first time following their rebranding.

The former Saskatoon Rattlers are a brand-new team, from name to logo to roster. New head coach Isaiah Fox says the rebranding is far more than just a change in name.

“We feel that it is an evolution of rattlers to mamba. We’re very proud of the past here, and we want to give the fans something to root for and cheer for here,” said Fox.

As the new head coach, he wants to bring discipline and standards to the team.

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“I’ve had the pleasure of being a part of really good teams, playing and coaching. Had some success in winning championships and developing guys. I want to bring a high level of professionalism to the culture here, to the team,” said Fox.

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Some of the players are returning. Jamir Chaplin is now in his second season with the Mamba.

“I think last year we got a little funk on the losing streak. We tried to fight back. This year is different. The way we come out and the way we fight is going to be a whole lot different,” said Chaplin

Local talent Easton Thimm is coming to the team from the Huskies. Born and raised in Saskatoon, he gets the chance to play for the Mamba in the summer, and collegiate in the winter.

“You get support from your friends, your family. Even people you haven’t seen in a while. It means a lot, and I’m kind of proud to represent Saskatoon out here,” said Thimm

He’s joined by his former coach with the Huskies Jamie Campbell, who is joining the Mamba as an assistant coach.

“It’s great to see him out in the summer as well, and we can build on some stuff in the winter for the winter season,” said Thimm about continuing to play under his coach.

The Mamba will hit the court for their start to the season hosting Vancouver in Saskatoon on Thursday.

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