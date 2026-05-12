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Sports

Jason Collins, NBA’s first openly gay player, dies at 47

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted May 12, 2026 7:08 pm
1 min read
Jason Collins, a 13-year NBA veteran and the NBA's only openly gay player, announces his retirement at a news conference before a basketball game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2014, in New York. Collins joined the Nets in February and played 22 games for the team, but was not on the roster this season. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens). View image in full screen
Jason Collins, a 13-year NBA veteran and the NBA's only openly gay player, announces his retirement at a news conference before a basketball game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2014, in New York. Collins joined the Nets in February and played 22 games for the team, but was not on the roster this season. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens).
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Jason Collins, the NBA’s first openly gay player who went on to become a pioneer for inclusion and an ambassador for the league, has died after an eight-month battle with an aggressive form of a brain tumor, his family announced Tuesday.

Collins spent 13 years as a player in the league for six different franchises. He revealed in 2013 that he was gay, an announcement that came toward the end of his playing career.

Collins had been diagnosed with Stage 4 glioblastoma, which has an extremely low survival rate. He was 47.

“Jason changed lives in unexpected ways and was an inspiration to all who knew him and to those who admired him from afar,” Collins’ family said in a statement released through the NBA. “We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers over the past eight months and for the exceptional medical care Jason received from his doctors and nurses. Our family will miss him dearly.”

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Just last week, Collins received the inaugural Bill Walton Global Champion Award at the Green Sports Alliance Summit. He was too ill to attend and his twin brother, former NBA player Jarron Collins, accepted for him.

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“I told my brother this before I came here: He’s the bravest, strongest man I’ve ever known,” Jarron Collins said while accepting that award.

Jason Collins averaged 3.6 points and 3.7 rebounds in his career. He helped the New Jersey Nets reach two NBA Finals and in his best season averaged 6.4 points and 6.1 rebounds for them in 2004-05.

Click to play video: 'Ex-Basketball player Jason Collins talks about LGBTQ at DNC'
Ex-Basketball player Jason Collins talks about LGBTQ at DNC

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