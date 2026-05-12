Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign 1st round draft pick Nuer Gatkuoth

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The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will have a new face on the field for training camp sometime later this week.

The Bombers signed their recent first round draft pick, defensive end Nuer Gatkuoth on Tuesday.

The Edmonton product was the Bombers fourth overall pick in last month’s CFL Canadian Draft. The 24-year-old attended rookie minicamp with the NFL’s Denver Broncos over the weekend but failed to land a contract.

2:02 Bombers rookie camp wraps up

Gatkuoth split his collegiate career between Wake Forest and Colorado State. In his final season with the Demon Deacons, he recorded six quarterback sacks and one forced fumble in 12 games in getting named a finalist for the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian player in the NCAA.

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The Bombers are pretty stacked at the defensive end position, with Willie Jefferson, Jake Ceresna, De’Shaan Dixon, Kydran Jenkins, and Kemari Munier-Bailey among those vying for a job in camp.