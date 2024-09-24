SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Matthews leaves Leafs practice early

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 24, 2024 4:32 pm
1 min read
OTTAWA – Toronto captain Auston Matthews left the Maple Leafs practice early on Tuesday with an upper-body injury.

Toronto coach Craig Berube said he didn’t expect the issue with the Leafs’ new captain to be serious, calling it an “upper body thing.”

The Maple Leafs were practising in Ottawa in advance of their pre-season game Tuesday night against the Senators.

Matthews had a goal on Sunday as the Leafs opened their pre-season schedule with a 6-5 overtime loss to the Senators in Toronto.

The star centre is coming off a stellar 2023-24 campaign that saw him set career highs with 69 goals and 107 points.

He was named the Maple Leafs’ first American-born captain on Aug. 14.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

