Nova Scotia RCMP ask for public assistance in locating wanted man

Nova Scotia RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted on an arrest warrant in Colchester County.

Police say 34-year-old Shane Eldon Chapman of North River, N.S., has been charged with impaired operation of a conveyance and operating a conveyance with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80 milligrams.

READ MORE: Man arrested after threatening woman with a machete — Halifax police

The Mounties describe Chapman as a five-foot-seven white man who weighs 185 pounds and has blond hair and blue eyes.

Police say the charges laid against Chapman are in connection with a collision involving two vehicles.

Nova Scotia RCMP say Chapman was arrested as a result of the collision but failed to attend his court date.

READ MORE: Halifax police investigating bomb threat, following evacuation of Dartmouth’s N.S Hospital

A warrant was later issued by Truro provincial court.

The RCMP are asking for members of the public to assist in locating him.

Police say Chapman should not be approached and that residents should instead contact the RCMP at 902-893-6820 or Crime Stoppers.