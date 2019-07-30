Crime
July 30, 2019 3:40 pm
Updated: July 30, 2019 3:42 pm

Building at Dartmouth’s Nova Scotia Hospital evacuated: NSHA

The Nova Scotia Health Authority says the Mount Hope building at the Nova Scotia Hospital in Dartmouth has been evacuated on July 30, 2019.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority has confirmed that it has evacuated the Mount Hope building at the Nova Scotia Hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

The reason for the evacuation has not been disclosed.

Few details are available at the moment but multiple police and EHS units are on scene.

Access to the Nova Scotia Hospital is restricted at this time.

