Building at Dartmouth’s Nova Scotia Hospital evacuated: NSHA
The Nova Scotia Health Authority has confirmed that it has evacuated the Mount Hope building at the Nova Scotia Hospital on Tuesday afternoon.
The reason for the evacuation has not been disclosed.
Few details are available at the moment but multiple police and EHS units are on scene.
Access to the Nova Scotia Hospital is restricted at this time.
More to come
