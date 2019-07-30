Canada
July 30, 2019 1:56 pm
Updated: July 30, 2019 2:01 pm

69-year-old woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Halifax last week: councillor

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at Oak Street on July 25, 2019.

Elizabeth McSheffrey/Global News
A A

A Halifax councillor has confirmed that a 69-year-old woman who was struck by a vehicle last week has died from her injuries.

Richard Zurawski, councillor for Timberlea-Beechville-Clayton Park-Wedgewood, announced the news at Halifax regional council on Tuesday as part of council’s community announcements.

Zurawski said Joy Ruth Mendleson was a family friend.

“With great sadness and sympathy, I wanted to mention the passing of Joy Ruth Mendleson. She was the person struck in the crosswalk on Thursday,” Zurawski said.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Pedestrian sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash in Halifax

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to a collision at Oak Street in the area of Oxford Street at 12:55 p.m. on July 25, 2019.

The woman was reportedly crossing Oak Street when an SUV hit her.

Mendleson suffered life-threatening injuries as a result fo the crash. The 31-year-old woman driving the SUV was not injured.

An online obituary for Mendleson said she died on Sunday at the QEII Health Sciences Centre.

WATCH: Halifax police investigate fatal pedestrian-vehicle collision in north end

Her funeral is set for Tuesday afternoon, and the family is asking that memorial donations be made to Keshen Goodman Public Library in lieu of flowers.

Halifax Regional Police say their investigation into the incident is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact police at 902-490-5020 or to call Crime Stoppers.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fatal Crash
Halifax
Halifax council
halifax police
Halifax Regional Council
Halifax Regional Police
Joy Ruth Mendleson
Oak Street
Oxford Street
Pedestrian Safety
Richard Zurawski
Road Safety
Timberlea-Beechville-Clayton Park-Wedgewood
Traffic Safety

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.