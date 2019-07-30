69-year-old woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Halifax last week: councillor

A Halifax councillor has confirmed that a 69-year-old woman who was struck by a vehicle last week has died from her injuries.

Richard Zurawski, councillor for Timberlea-Beechville-Clayton Park-Wedgewood, announced the news at Halifax regional council on Tuesday as part of council’s community announcements.

Zurawski said Joy Ruth Mendleson was a family friend.

“With great sadness and sympathy, I wanted to mention the passing of Joy Ruth Mendleson. She was the person struck in the crosswalk on Thursday,” Zurawski said.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to a collision at Oak Street in the area of Oxford Street at 12:55 p.m. on July 25, 2019.

The woman was reportedly crossing Oak Street when an SUV hit her.

Mendleson suffered life-threatening injuries as a result fo the crash. The 31-year-old woman driving the SUV was not injured.

An online obituary for Mendleson said she died on Sunday at the QEII Health Sciences Centre.

Her funeral is set for Tuesday afternoon, and the family is asking that memorial donations be made to Keshen Goodman Public Library in lieu of flowers.

Halifax Regional Police say their investigation into the incident is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact police at 902-490-5020 or to call Crime Stoppers.