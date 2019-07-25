Pedestrian sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash in Halifax

A woman has been sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle while crossing a road in Halifax on Thursday.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to a collision at Oak Street in the area of Oxford Street at 12:55 p.m.

Police say a 69-year-old woman was reportedly crossing Oak Street when an SUV hit her. The woman sustained life-threatening injuries and has since been transported to the hospital.

The 31-year-old woman driving the SUV was not injured.

Halifax police say their investigation is in the early stages and officers remain on scene. At this time it is not known if charges will be laid.

Investigators are looking to speak with the driver of a black vehicle believed to have been on Oak Street at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact police at 902-490-5020 or call Crime Stoppers.

Traffic in both directions on Oak Street between Oxford Street and Kline Street is closed to pedestrians and vehicles as police investigate.

It is expected to remain closed for an extended period of time.