Halifax man charged with drug trafficking, 10 weapons-related offences

Halifax Regional Police have charged a local man with 10 weapons-related offences and drug trafficking after a search in Halifax on Thursday morning.

Police say officers conducted a search of a residence on Glenora Avenue in Halifax at approximately 12:10 a.m.

According to authorities, investigators seized a small quantity of cocaine as well as cash, ammunition and a shotgun during the search.

Police say the suspect was also inside the residence, where officers arrested him without incident.

Leonidas George Kapsalis, 30, is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Thursday to face several charges, including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.