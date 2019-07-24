Winnipeg man facing weapons trafficking charges in ‘straw purchase’ gun incident
A St. Boniface man has been arrested in connection with what police call a ‘straw purchase’ – a situation where a legal gun owner buys a firearm with the intention of illegally transferring it to someone who wouldn’t be able to obtain one themselves.
The investigation began with a traffic stop in Ontario, when Ontario Provincial Police pulled over a 35-year-old driver and found a loaded 9 mm handgun in his vehicle.
The gun, police said, was registered to a Winnipegger, and it hadn’t been reported lost or stolen.
READ MORE: Winnipeg police find guns in a taxi during traffic stop
As a result, Winnipeg police arrested a 45-year-old local man at a St. Boniface-area home, where they also seized a 9 mm Beretta hangun, a 9 mm Smith & Wesson handgun, and a restricted Smith & Wesson AR-15 rifle.
The man faces two counts of storing a firearm or restricted weapon contrary to regulations, as well as a weapons trafficking charge.
He was released on a promise to appear.
WATCH: Gun seizures increasing ‘year to year’ say Winnipeg police
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.